Rey/Sharon: Mr. and Mrs. Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso and Sharon Case) aren't even married a full year yet, and the couple is once again at odds, thanks to Adam (Mark Grossman). Watch for Rey to issue a demand to Sharon. Will she listen? Meanwhile, Sharon warns her husband about Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) when he goes to interrogate her.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) discovers someone is trying to come after Jabot. Later, Jack clears things up with Sally (Courtney Hope).

Kyle/Summer: Skyle (Michael Mealor and Hunter King) hit a rough patch in their relationship. Will the duo get through things?

Abby: The Newman-Abbott (Melissa Ordway) hybrid has a heart-to-heart with her mother-in-law, Nina (Tricia Cast). The screenwriter discusses her fears.

Victor: Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) gets tough. Watch for Victor to get a shocking visitor and, later on, test Chelsea . Will Victor get the results he's looking for?

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) attempts to keep things calm.

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) breaks down and tells Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) everything.

Victoria: The heiress (Amelia Heinle) flips the script on her baby brother Adam. How will he react? Later, Victoria goes head up again against Billy (Jason Thompson) to acquire Ashland's (Richard Burgi) company. Will Victoria be the winner?

Phyllis: Red takes control.

Amanda: The legal maverick (Mishael Morgan) starts to put the pieces together regarding her family and their past. Look for Amanda to be warned about the information she discovers.

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) and his baby brother, Moses (Jacob Aaron Gaines), get closer by remembering old times with Neil (Kristoff St. John).

Nate: The good doc (Sean Dominic) starts to drop the walls he has up with Elena (Brytni Sarpy).

Ashland: The cutthroat tycoon reverses his decision.