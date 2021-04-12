WATCH: Stacy Haiduk Teases Kristen's Latest Sami-Centric Scheme on Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives' Stacy Haiduk is currently doing overtime as Kristen Blake, Susan Banks...and Kristen-disguised-as-Susan and Susan-disguised-as-Kristen! And Kristen isn't pulling any punches; in an effort to get what she wants, she's going to use a secret between Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) to her advantage. Haiduk spoke to TV Insider about how Kristen's latest shenanigans will rock Salem. 

When Kristen-as-Susan spots Lucas sneaking out of the Evans-Black home after a night with Sami, she takes it upon herself to blackmail her sister-in-law. Haiduk previewed:

We see a lot of little pesky phone calls, a lot of arguments and a lot of threatening on Kristen's side, 'cause she needs Sami to help her do some deeds with Chloe [Nadia Bjorlin] so that she, Kristen, can do some other things that have to be taken care of, as well. I mean, there’s a lot going on.

Does Kristen have it out for Chloe, who's bonding once again with Brady (Eric Martsolf)? Haiduk answered:

There’s a lot of things that are coming, I have to be honest, and things that you won't expect and things that just get in the way and things that, you know... Poor Kristen.

Watch the full chat below.

