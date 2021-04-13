Darin Brooks

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: The Spencer men are up in Bill’s living room going at each other. Bill wonders why Wyatt is all up in his house trying to talk to Liam when clearly there is nothing wrong. Liam gets all Liam and starts to tell Wyatt the truth, but then channels his inner Eeyore and says nothing is wrong.

Side Note: Liam really does look like Eeyore sometimes, doesn’t he?

Bill is triumphant and wants Wyatt to stop talking. Wyatt decides talking is a thing he should do and wants to know, again, if Liam is okay. Liam says he is nauseous. Wyatt thinks things are tense. Bill says Wyatt brought the tension with him - as he always does. Wyatt persists and Bill says he’s going to tell him everything.

What do you think about the Bill and Liam coverup of Vinny’s untimely demise? Will Wyatt buy what Liam’s inner Eeyore is selling? Watch the video and sound off in the comments!

