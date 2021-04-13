Days of Our Lives Recap: Lucas and Samantha Gene Deal With the Fallout of Ex-Sex (WATCH)

Bryan Dattilo, Alison Sweeney

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap: We begin our day in Salem at Basic Black where Nicole and Chloe are talking about Brady. He has decided to stay home. Chloe thinks it’s because of her.

At the penthouse, “Susan” is bringing Brady some blueberry muffins. She and Rachel made them together! Brady thinks it’s nice that “Susan” is being so nice to Rachel. “Susan” is sure that Rachel and Brady miss Kristen. She sure is glad he’s staying away from that songbird Chloe.

Across town, Eli and Lani are being all cute and cuddly whilst the twins slumber. Just then, there's a knock on the door that Eli is sure belongs to Paulina. It does! She makes an entrance and says she hopes Chanel stayed with them. Lani assures her that Chanel is not there. Paulina frets because she doesn’t have a clue where she is.

Xander awakens from his drunken slumber to find out he is not alone. Chanel is there to tell our handsome bad boy, "Good morning!"

Nearby, Lucas and Samantha Gene awaken to find themselves in bed, all ensconced in the warm aftermath of their recent encounter.

Side Note: LUMI Rises!

That’s how our day began in Salem. What do you think about Chanel and Xander? What will happen to Lucas and Sami? Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

