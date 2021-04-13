Kathleen Gati

On today's General Hospital recap: Peter says his plan is in motion and the only way to stop it is to let him go. Anna gets upset, but Valentin tells her not to let Peter get to her. Peter warns that they need to protect those they love. Anna heads out to find Finn. Valentin checks in on Charlotte, who's fine. Peter says he'd never hurt a child so Valentin calls Brook Lynn but gets her voicemail.

Brook Lynn stops by and finds Chase in rough shape. That doesn't stop her from complaining about Olivia though. Chase tells her about his Willow dream and says he's certain they'll get back together. Brook Lynn remembers her conversation with Willow and advises him to take things slowly.

Michael and Willow share "I love yous" and make plans for their future. Willow remembers Chase and decides she needs to talk to him about her feelings for Michael.

Peter says someone's life depends on his freedom and warns Valentin to back off. Valentin finally gets a hold of Brook Lynn, and warns her to be careful and listen to her bodyguard.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Britt and Maxie Conspire to Hide Her Baby

Liesl's not amused to see Maxie being released from the hospital. Liesl wants to check out Maxie herself, but Britt refuses. Britt says Maxie would be better off at home, so Liesl offers to move in. Maxie refuses and Liesl thinks it has to do with keeping Peter in her life. Maxie promises that she hates Peter's crimes, but can't cut him out completely since he's her baby's father. Britt has an attack of her hand that concerns the others, but she brushes it off as nothing.

Finn has a gift for Curtis' grand opening. Finn mentions that he and Anna are finished. Curtis tells Finn about the breakup with Jordan and how he misses her.

Portia tells Jordan that Taggert figured out she'd had an affair with Curtis when they were married. Jordan tells her about the divorce and Portia wonders if they haven't tried harder.

Anna tracks Finn down and tells him she's worried for his safety. Finn promises to be careful and to be there for her if she needs him. Finn tells Anna about Chase not feeling well after their lunch.

Willow stops by to talk to Chase, who admits he's not feeling before passing out.

Check back each weekday for the latest General Hospital recap!