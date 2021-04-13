Guiding Light's Reardon Family Reunites at The Locher Room on April 21

Harley Jane Kozak, Michael Woods, and Ellen Dolan

Guiding Light fans, get ready for another family reunion, but this time it is with the Reardons! Ellen Dolan (Maureen Reardon Bauer), Harley Jane Kozak (Annabelle Sims Reardon), and Michael Woods (Jim Reardon) are coming together (virtually, of course!) for a live reunion at The Locher Room! The trio joins Alan Locher to discuss their time in Springfield, where they made a huge imprint. 

The live chat takes place on April 21 at 3 PM EST.

