Jessica Collins Nabs Lead Role in AppleTV+'s Acapulco

Jessica Collins/ Photo by Peter Konerko

The Young and the Restless and Loving alumna Jessica Collins (ex-Avery) is turning from daytime drama to streaming comedy. The Daytime Emmy winner has been cast in AppleTV+'s bilingual comedy series Acapulco, Deadline reports.

Acapulco was inspired by 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Films’ flick How to Be a Latin Lover. Created by Austin Winsberg (EP and co-showrunner), Eduardo Cisneros, and Jason Shuman, the thirty-minute show will center on a young Mexican man named Maximo (Enrique Arrizon).

Maximo scores his dream job at an Acapulco resort in 1984, but the gig soon challenges everything he holds dear. Collins plays Diane, the face and CEO of the resort, while Glee's Chord Overstreet plays her son. Eugenio Derbez narrates and plays the modern version of Maximo; he also starred in the original movie. Raphael Alejandro will reprise his role as the adult Maximo's nephew. Richard Shepard (Ugly Betty, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) will direct the pilot.

Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, and The Tannenbaum Company will produce Acapulco. Chris Harris will executive produce and serve as co-showrunner. Derbez and Ben Odell will EP for 3Pas Studios; Eric and Kim Tannenbaum will EP and Jason Wang will co-EP for The Tannenbaum Company; and Shuman and Cisneros will also be EPs.