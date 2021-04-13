Steven Bergman Photography

It's been 35 years since Lynn Herring blew into Port Charles as mousy librarian-turned-scheming temptress Lucy Coe on General Hospital. April 11 marked the anniversary of Herring's tenure on the ABC soap and the actress is taking a look back at her most memorable storylines.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Herring recalled some of Lucy's outrageous moments, such as viewers seeing Lucy being surrogate mother for Scotty (Kin Shriner) and Dominique's (Shell Danielson) daughter Serena (Carly Schroeder).

Herring explained how it was an "acting dream" to be a part of the storyline. The actress explained,

When you’re one-dimensional all the time, the audience can get tired of watching your escapades. That story brought out so many dimensions because Dominique’s kindness and compassion was everything Lucy aspired to be, but she wasn’t made that way! So when they gave Lucy that opportunity and she had Serena, boy, that was just an acting dream. It was something I never thought the character would get to play, having a child and giving it up out of love for Scott, as well. It was awesome.

What about her time as the second Mrs. Alan Quartermaine (Stuart Damon) and being a Q? According to Herring,

The Quartermaines represented everything she wasn’t. It was the most fun to seduce Stuart [Damon] as Alan, and then of course, Leslie Charleson [Monica] was hilarious to go up against. Her dry humor playing Monica made it even more tasty for the audience. And then of course, the red wedding dress was just the icing on the cake. People remember that day, when she walked down the stairs in that dress, as much as I do!

One of Herring's favorite co-stars fans of hers had over the years is Sigmund the duck. How was it working with the feathered friend? She said:

I just found it really joyful when that little waddle and that little twitchy butt would come out on the stage. The crew would laugh as soon as the handler/ trainer brought the duck in; it just changed the timing, the feeling on the stage. It was, ‘What’s going to happen next? Is the duck going to try to fly? Is it going to flap its wing?’ The camera guys were always so on it, to follow whatever he did, and I knew that, so I knew that I could do whatever — talk to the duck, and no one thought I was strange for talking to the duck. He brought out the best in everybody. Even Jon [Lindstrom, Kevin] would say it would just up the spontaneity and the, ‘Uh-oh, we’re going to have to do a lot of ad-libbing here!’ You knew when the duck was there, it was going to be fun.

Anyone else miss Sigmund?