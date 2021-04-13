WATCH: Sheryl Underwood on Sharon Osbourne: "I Didn't Want to Be Perceived as That Angry Black Woman"

Sheryl Underwood

On Monday's brand new episode of The Talk, the ladies didn't hold back when they discussed the March 10 on-air heated confrontation Sheryl Underwood had with former co-host Sharon Osbourne. While talking with Dr. Donald E. Grant, an expert on diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice, Underwood explained how she felt during the entire debate and why she remained calm and didn't get heated with Osbourne.

Underwood stated,

I didn't want to escalate things with Sharon, because I thought I was having a conversation with a friend, but also, I knew I had to be an example for others to follow. I didn't want to be perceived as that angry Black woman, and that really scared me. I didn't want to be that and I wanted to remain calm and focused. It's difficult to go back to that day because I just feel the trauma. I feel fearful, a little apprehensive.

Co-host Elaine Welteroth chimed in and applauded Underwood for how she remained cool under pressure and said,

I just want to acknowledge you, Sheryl, on air for how you handled the situation. I think it's important for people to really know the strength and willpower it takes to maintain that kind of composure in that situation. And I think for me, I was just really entering that conversation with the hope of finding a common ground and I didn't feel like I was heard, which saddened me because part of the reason I joined this show with all of these diverse, beautiful, intelligent women was because I thought that we had an opportunity here and I think we do have an opportunity here to have conversations that help show people how to bridge these divides in our country and that we can do it with empathy.

Watch the revelation below.