On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Rey is bagging stuff up in Adam’s motel room. Just then, Nicholas storms in and wonders what he missed. Rey explains that Adam hit the bricks. Nicholas says he talked to Sharon, who thinks Adam is innocent. Rey seems to be changing his tune and doesn’t really know if Adam is guilty - either way, he’s gone.

Nicholas damn near forgot to tell Rey he just came from Adam’s penthouse, where he talked to Chelsea, because OMG SHE SUDDENLY REGAINED HER SPEECH! Rey seems less than shocked that Chelsea said words and even less surprised when Nicholas revealed those words were, “Sharon knows.” Rey is way more concerned that Adam appears to have slipped away as if he knew to do so. It must have been Sharon!

