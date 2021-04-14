Don Diamont

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: We are back in Bill’s living room with Liam and Bill reviewing the course of events that led up to, and followed, Vinny’s untimely demise.

Liam thinks the police would have believed him if he had just told the truth. Bill thinks that Liam is an idiot for thinking the authorities would believe him.

To continue, Bill wonders if it would make Liam rest easier to be locked in a prison cell while separated from his family. He continues to basically tell Liam to put on his big boy briefs and get on with life. If Liam is consumed by guilt, none of this is going to work. Bill needs Liam to understand he can’t say a FREAKING word to anyone.

Side Note: All I could hear was Bill telling Liam: Suck it up, Buttercup!

Will Liam be able to keep this secret to himself? Will Bill and Liam ever move out of the living room? Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

