Booked and Busy: AMC Grad to Star in AppleTV+ Hurricane Katrina Series
This week, Cornelius Smith, Jr., who played dashing doc Frankie Hubbard on All My Children, will once again don scrubs to star in AppleTV+'s Five Days at Memorial. Meanwhile, another ex-soap hunk, former General Hospital baddie Ignacio Serricchio (ex-Diego), is headed to NBC's hit comedy Good Girls, As the World Turns alum Dylan Bruce (ex-Chris) checks in to Magnum P.I., and One Life to Live notable Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston) is flexing her directing muscles this holiday season for Lifetime. So let's get booked and busy!
- Alicia Minshew (ex-Kendall) will produce and star in the pilot for coming-of-age story Eltingville
- Cornelius Smith, Jr. (ex-Frankie) has joined AppleTV+'s Five Days at Memorial as internist Dr. Bryant King; based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, the limited series tells the story of the first five days in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina struck
- Denise Vasi (ex-Randi) will participate in virtual discussions for Black Maternal Health Week (April 11-April 17)
- Sydney Penny (ex-Julia) stars in the upcoming comedy Birdies
- Lindsay Lohan (ex-Alli) has released a new song, "Lullaby"
- Morgan Freeman (ex-Roy) is filming a new History Channel series called Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman
- Dylan Bruce (ex-Chris) appears on the April 16 episode of Magnum P.I., airing 9 PM EST on CBS
- Larry Bryggman (ex-John) guests on the April 13 episode of New Amsterdam
- Nia Sioux (ex-Emma) co-hosts the new podcast Adulting, which addresses microaggressions in the workplace, among other topics
- Ashley Benson (ex-Abigail) stars in the mob drama The Birthday Cake, which just secured UK-Ireland and Australia-New Zealand distribution
- Trevor Donovan (ex-Jeremy) appears in the WWII drama Wolf Hound, out this year
- Matt Battaglia (ex-J.L.) will guest star on the April 16 episode of MacGyver, airing 8 PM EST on CBS
- Marilyn McCoo (Tamara) and Billy Davis, Jr. will participate in April 29 programming for the Grammy Museum's Jazz Appreciation Month celebration
- Martha Madison (Belle) will perform in a virtual theater production called Phoenix Rising, streaming live April 17 at 7 PM EST
- Gildart Jackson (ex-Simon) voices Alfred in the 2022 video game Gotham Knights
- John Stamos (ex-Blackie) will narrate and produce The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra, a new podcast for Wondery that launches July 27
- Claire Coffee (ex-Nadine) has co-produced husband Chris Thile's new album, Laysongs
- Ignacio Serricchio (ex-Diego) shared on Instagram that he'll appear on NBC's Good Girls
- Nia Long (ex-Kat) will star in the film Searching 2
- Brittany Snow (ex-Susan) will star in the thriller Big Nickel
- Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston) shared on Instagram that she's directing a "Puerto Rican Christmas movie" for Lifetime
- Renée Elise Goldsberry (ex-Evangeline) will star in Disney+'s She-Hulk series
- Melissa Archer (ex-Natalie), Andrew Trischitta (ex-Jack), and David A. Gregory (ex-Ford) will star in the virtual sitcom Here to There
- Linden Ashby (ex-Cameron) will appear in the film Trust, he shared on Instagram
- Penn Badgley (ex-Chance/Phillip IV) stars in the mob drama The Birthday Cake, which just secured UK-Ireland and Australia-New Zealand distribution
- Michael Gross (ex-River) will be interviewed in the upcoming docuseries Halloween Obsessed
- Jordi Vilasuso (Rey) will appear in the documentary Code Red: Youth of the Nation, about deadly school shootings
- David Cowgill (ex-Cliff) is now a voice actor and he will co-host the 68th Annual MPSE (Motion Picture Sound Editors) Golden Reel Awards on April 16
- Mckenna Grace (ex-Faith) will star in the Disney+ anthology series Just Beyond
- Jason Canela (ex-Arturo) will recur on Season 3 of The Rookie, playing mob prince Cesar Madrigal, starting with the upcoming episode “Brave Heart"