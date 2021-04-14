Booked and Busy: AMC Grad to Star in AppleTV+ Hurricane Katrina Series

This week, Cornelius Smith, Jr., who played dashing doc Frankie Hubbard on All My Children, will once again don scrubs to star in AppleTV+'s Five Days at Memorial. Meanwhile, another ex-soap hunk, former General Hospital baddie Ignacio Serricchio (ex-Diego), is headed to NBC's hit comedy Good Girls, As the World Turns alum Dylan Bruce (ex-Chris) checks in to Magnum P.I., and One Life to Live notable Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston) is flexing her directing muscles this holiday season for Lifetime. So let's get booked and busy!

All My Children

  • Alicia Minshew (ex-Kendall) will produce and star in the pilot for coming-of-age story Eltingville 
  • Cornelius Smith, Jr. (ex-Frankie) has joined AppleTV+'s Five Days at Memorial as internist Dr. Bryant King; based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, the limited series tells the story of the first five days in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina struck
  • Denise Vasi (ex-Randi) will participate in virtual discussions for Black Maternal Health Week (April 11-April 17)
  • Sydney Penny (ex-Julia) stars in the upcoming comedy Birdies

Another World

As the World Turns

The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Nia Sioux (ex-Emma) co-hosts the new podcast Adulting, which addresses microaggressions in the workplace, among other topics

Days of Our Lives

  • Ashley Benson (ex-Abigail) stars in the mob drama The Birthday Cake, which just secured UK-Ireland and Australia-New Zealand distribution
  • Trevor Donovan (ex-Jeremy) appears in the WWII drama Wolf Hound, out this year
  • Matt Battaglia (ex-J.L.) will guest star on the April 16 episode of MacGyver, airing 8 PM EST on CBS
  • Marilyn McCoo (Tamara) and Billy Davis, Jr. will participate in April 29 programming for the Grammy Museum's Jazz Appreciation Month celebration 
  • Martha Madison (Belle) will perform in a virtual theater production called Phoenix Rising, streaming live April 17 at 7 PM EST

General Hospital

Guiding Light

One Live to Live

The Young and the Restless

  • Linden Ashby (ex-Cameron) will appear in the film Trust, he shared on Instagram
  • Penn Badgley (ex-Chance/Phillip IV) stars in the mob drama The Birthday Cake, which just secured UK-Ireland and Australia-New Zealand distribution 
  • Michael Gross (ex-River) will be interviewed in the upcoming docuseries Halloween Obsessed
  • Jordi Vilasuso (Rey) will appear in the documentary Code Red: Youth of the Nation, about deadly school shootings
  • David Cowgill (ex-Cliff) is now a voice actor and he will co-host the 68th Annual MPSE (Motion Picture Sound Editors) Golden Reel Awards on April 16
  • Mckenna Grace (ex-Faith) will star in the Disney+ anthology series Just Beyond
  • Jason Canela (ex-Arturo) will recur on Season 3 of The Rookie, playing mob prince Cesar Madrigal, starting with the upcoming episode “Brave Heart"

