Booked and Busy: AMC Grad to Star in AppleTV+ Hurricane Katrina Series

This week, Cornelius Smith, Jr., who played dashing doc Frankie Hubbard on All My Children, will once again don scrubs to star in AppleTV+'s Five Days at Memorial. Meanwhile, another ex-soap hunk, former General Hospital baddie Ignacio Serricchio (ex-Diego), is headed to NBC's hit comedy Good Girls, As the World Turns alum Dylan Bruce (ex-Chris) checks in to Magnum P.I., and One Life to Live notable Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston) is flexing her directing muscles this holiday season for Lifetime. So let's get booked and busy!

All My Children

Alicia Minshew (ex-Kendall) will produce and star in the pilot for coming-of-age story Eltingville

(ex-Kendall) will produce and star in the pilot for coming-of-age story Eltingville Cornelius Smith, Jr. (ex-Frankie) has joined AppleTV+'s Five Days at Memorial as internist Dr. Bryant King; based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, the limited series tells the story of the first five days in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina struck

(ex-Frankie) has joined AppleTV+'s Five Days at Memorial as internist Dr. Bryant King; based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, the limited series tells the story of the first five days in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina struck Denise Vasi (ex-Randi) will participate in virtual discussions for Black Maternal Health Week (April 11-April 17)

(ex-Randi) will participate in virtual discussions for Black Maternal Health Week (April 11-April 17) Sydney Penny (ex-Julia) stars in the upcoming comedy Birdies

Another World

Lindsay Lohan (ex-Alli) has released a new song, "Lullaby"

(ex-Alli) has released a new song, "Lullaby" Morgan Freeman (ex-Roy) is filming a new History Channel series called Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman

As the World Turns

Dylan Bruce (ex-Chris) appears on the April 16 episode of Magnum P.I., airing 9 PM EST on CBS

(ex-Chris) appears on the April 16 episode of Magnum P.I., airing 9 PM EST on CBS Larry Bryggman (ex-John) guests on the April 13 episode of New Amsterdam

The Bold and the Beautiful

Nia Sioux (ex-Emma) co-hosts the new podcast Adulting, which addresses microaggressions in the workplace, among other topics

Days of Our Lives

Ashley Benson (ex-Abigail) stars in the mob drama The Birthday Cake, which just secured UK-Ireland and Australia-New Zealand distribution

(ex-Abigail) stars in the mob drama The Birthday Cake, which just secured UK-Ireland and Australia-New Zealand distribution Trevor Donovan (ex-Jeremy) appears in the WWII drama Wolf Hound, out this year

(ex-Jeremy) appears in the WWII drama Wolf Hound, out this year Matt Battaglia (ex-J.L.) will guest star on the April 16 episode of MacGyver, airing 8 PM EST on CBS

(ex-J.L.) will guest star on the April 16 episode of MacGyver, airing 8 PM EST on CBS Marilyn McCoo (Tamara) and Billy Davis, Jr . will participate in April 29 programming for the Grammy Museum's Jazz Appreciation Month celebration

(Tamara) and . will participate in April 29 programming for the Grammy Museum's Jazz Appreciation Month celebration Martha Madison (Belle) will perform in a virtual theater production called Phoenix Rising, streaming live April 17 at 7 PM EST

General Hospital

Guiding Light

Nia Long (ex-Kat) will star in the film Searching 2

(ex-Kat) will star in the film Searching 2 Brittany Snow (ex-Susan) will star in the thriller Big Nickel

One Live to Live

The Young and the Restless