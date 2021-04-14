Caitlin Reilly

General Hospital will pay tribute to the late actor John Reilly (ex-Sean Donley) in a touching way. Caitlin Reilly, John's daughter, will portray his on-screen daughter Anna in a special tribute episode to her father.

Variety is reporting Caitlin will star in the upcoming episode and the character will be known as Annie. The actress, who is also a comedian, writer, and producer, told the trade paper about the role,

Words can’t describe how honored I am to be playing my dad’s daughter on the show. I grew up on the set of ‘General Hospital,’ watching him work for years, so it’s exciting to dive into a new character in honor of him. He’ll absolutely be by my side in spirit on set rooting me on. It fills my heart with gratitude to be a part of this tribute to him, and to feel so close to him working on a show he loved so much doing.

The senior Reilly died in January and once news of his passing hit the public, GH executive producer Frank Valentini revealed a special tribute episode was underway for the actor. Reilly starred on the show in 1984 through 1995 and then in 2008 and 2013, when viewers saw the retired head of the WSB with his wife Tiffany (Sharon Wyatt) and their daughter then played by Courtney Halverson dealing with the fallout of Sean being poisoned by polonium.

No word on when the episode is set to air.