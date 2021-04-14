Jackée Harry, Paul Telfer

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap: We begin our day in Salem with Xander in a towel - never a bad way to start a day. He runs to his bedroom door where Eli and Paulina are awaiting his arrival. Paulina spies Chanel and wants to know what in the name of Sarah Horton is going on here?

At the DiMera mansion, Abigail is ready to get on with her day. Unfortunately for her, Chad wants to say hey and discuss what happened with Gwen yesterday.

In Alice Horton’s living room, Gwen has stopped by to thank Jack for checking on her. No one has ever done that for her before. Jack wants to know if his latest child is okay. More specifically, he wants to know if his latest child is going to give birth to his latest grandchild.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Lucas and Samantha Gene Deal With the Fallout of Ex-Sex

At Basic Black, Chloe is staring longingly at Brady’s digital image. She shakes herself back to reality before fully giving into the Brady haze. As she leaves, she runs into Brady. He didn’t expect to find her there. Nicole sent Brady to the office. Chloe admits that maybe she and Nicole pulled the wool over his pretty little eyes.

Across town, “Susan” is confronting Samantha Gene about sneaking Lucas out of the house. Just then, Kristen realizes that Sami had cheated on her brother, while at the same time, realizing she’s playing Susan and EJ is her son . . . Whew, that was a lot.

That’s how we began our day in Salem. What do you think about the prospect of Xander and Chanel? Are you warming to Chloe and Brady? Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest Days of Our Lives recap!