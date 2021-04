Steven Bergman Photography

Former The Young and the Restless actor Jason Canela (ex-Arturo Rosales) has been added to the current third season of ABC's The Rookie. Canela will play Cesar Madrigal, the son of a crime boss, Deadline is reporting. Cesar is considered an impulsive, spoiled, and entitled heir in line to succeed his father's criminal enterprise.



Canela will recur in the role and his first episode is slated to air May 2. The Rookie airs Sundays at 10 PM EST on ABC.