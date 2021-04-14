Kimberly Godwin Named ABC News President

Kimberly Godwin

Veteran CBS executive Kimberly Godwin will be the new president of ABC News, according to DeadlineShe will be the first African-American woman to head up a broadcast news division. Her predecessor, James Goldston, exited the position on March 31; Godwin will begin her tenure at ABC this May.

Currently, Godwin is CBS News' executive VP of news. An employee of the Eye Network since 2007, she was previously senior broadcast producer of CBS Evening News and executive director for development and diversity. During her tenure, CBS developed CBS News Race & Culture Unit and CBS Village, which highlights on diverse groups.

Disney General Entertainment Content chairman Peter Rice, who led the search for Goldston's successor, said in a statement:

Throughout Kim’s career in global news organizations and local newsrooms, she has distinguished herself as a fierce advocate for excellence, collaboration, inclusion and the vital role of accurate and transparent news reporting.

Godwin added:

I have immense respect and admiration for ABC News. As the most trusted brand in news, they are to be commended for the extraordinary work and dedication of the journalists, producers, executives and their teams across the organization.

