Sharon Osbourne to Appear on Real Time with Bill Maher This Friday

Photo: Art Streiber/CBS

Sharon Osbourne is set to give her first extended interview after departing The Talk. According to Deadline, Mrs. O will appear on the April 16 episode of Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO.

This news comes days after The Talk returned from a month-long hiatus. On March 10, Osbourne confronted co-host Sheryl Underwood over a discussion of racism and Piers Morgan's remarks on Meghan Markle. Once the show was placed on hiatus, CBS conducted an internal investigation surrounding the episode, and on March 26, it was announced that Osbourne had decided to exit the chatfest.