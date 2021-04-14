Eric Braeden

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Victor and Michael are sitting in the living room and talking about, SHOCKINGLY, Adam. Michael understands that Victor is protecting his son, but wants him to butt out. Victor is amenable as long as the investigation is widened to include Chelsea.

Side Note: Is anyone shocked that Victor is dictating terms to the District Attorney? Nope, me neither.

Michael says Victor has been warned, but I don’t really believe Michael - nor does Victor. In walks Victoria, just as Michael exits. She has news. She just struck a deal with Ashland Locke for Newman to acquire his media empire.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Nick and Rey Ponder Adam’s Whereabouts

Victor says well done, but looks less than thrilled. Victoria blames Adam . . . because that’s the hip thing to do in Genoa City. Victor warns Victoria she is playing “with the big boys now,” and things could get dangerous. Victoria stares strangely at the bottles on the living room bar and exits.

Will Michael ever stand up to Victor? Will Victoria finally best her father? Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!