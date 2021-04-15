Scott Clifton

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Chief Baker is at Forrester Creations talking to Thomas about how Vinny - THE DECEASED VICTIM - was a really bad guy. Thomas explains that Vinny knew he was in love with Hope and was trying to help him by altering his sister's paternity results.

Hope walks in and Thomas explains that Chief Baker is there to talk about Vinny. Hope doesn’t know who could possibly be so cruel as to leave someone on the side of the road to die.

Side Note: THOMAS LEFT EMMA TO DIE ON THE SIDE OF THE ROAD . . . okay, I’m done now.

Chief Baker makes his exit and Thomas thinks he may be right. Someone did intentionally kill Vinny. Thomas thought Vinny would turn his life around, but someone just stopped him from getting that chance. Hope believes the killer will be found. Thomas has a vibe. A vibe that Chief Baker knows who killed Vinny.

In the Forrester lobby, Chief Baker is doing something at Pam’s desk when Liam walks in all Frankenstein like. He sees Baker and hides. Baker exits and Liam skulks into the lobby. Liam suddenly hears Baker’s voice telling him to stay where he is.

Did someone intentionally kill Vinny? Does Chief Baker really have Liam in his clutches? Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

