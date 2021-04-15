Marci Miller

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap: We begin our day in Salem with Ben chugging beer and reading Alice in Wonderland. Suddenly, there's a knock at the door and Jake enters fully suited up. Jake wants to know if Ben took his advice. Poor Ben.

At University Hospital, Ciara is grossed out by what looks like chocolate pudding, just when Justin walks in.

At the DiMera mansion, Theo is on his phone when he overhears Chad being all daddy like with Thomas and Charlotte. Chad comes in the updated living room and embraces Theo - who thinks he is rockin' the dad routine.

In Alice Horton’s living room, Jack is trying to comfort Gwen by telling her he won’t abandon her. Gwen wonders why when the child she is carrying was fathered by his other daughter’s husband.

Jack reminds Gwen they have to be careful. Gwen agrees and says it would be mortifying if Abigail found out she's carrying Chad’s child - enter Abigail [cue dramatic, scene-ending music!].

