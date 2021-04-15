Michael Corn, the senior executive producer at Good Morning America, has "abruptly" exited his role, according to Variety. A longtime ABC News employee, Corn has helmed GMA since 2014.

A statement read:

Michael Corn no longer works for ABC News.

Variety states that employees were "taken aback" when notified about Corn's decision on Thursday afternoon. The news came one day after the announcement that Kim Godwin was named ABC News' new president.