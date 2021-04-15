Jeopardy! Winner Buzzy Cohen to Host Tournament of Champions This May

Jeopardy! is bringing back of its brightest lights. TV Line stated that 2017 Tournament of Champions winner Buzzy Cohen will host a new Tournament of Champions next month, airing from May 17 to 28. The grand prize? A hefty $250,000. The sum will be matched and then donated to the Hope of the Valley Trebek Center for the Homeless, named for the late Alex Trebek.

Because Cohen will be working closely with Jeopardy!'s team behind the scenes, he won't be eligible to compete on the show again. He first won over $160,000 across nine games in 2016, then conquered the Tournament of Champions the following year; he became a team captain for the 2019 All-Star Games.

Executive producer Mike Richards shared:

Buzzy has been where each of these champions is, so it’ll be comforting for the contestants to see a familiar face behind the lectern. We will miss seeing him compete, but we look forward to seeing how he uses his quick wit and personality as guest host.

The Tournament of Champions is comprised of 15 contestants who have won the most games since the last Tournament of Champions, plus the most recent winners of the Teachers Tournament and College Championship.