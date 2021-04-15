Karla Mosley to Temporarily Sub for Mishael Morgan on The Young and the Restless

Karla Mosley (ex-Maya, The Bold and the Beautiful; ex-Christina, Guiding Light) is headed back to CBS...but not to her former stomping grounds. Instead, the fan-favorite actress will temporarily join The Young and the Restless in the role of Amanda Sinclair, according to Soap Opera Digest. Amanda's regular portrayer, Mishael Morgan, is recovering from an eye injury and surgery.

Executive producer Anthony "Tony" Morina and head writer and co-EP Josh Griffith said in a statement:

We’re grateful that Karla Mosley, a seasoned actor and consummate professional, was able to step in to the role of Amanda during Mishael Morgan’s temporary absence. Mishael is a valuable member of the Y&R family and will be back on air soon to continue her journey as Amanda.

Mosley spoke to Morgan to discuss taking on the part. Mosley shared:

I was able to connect with Mishael, who is such a goddess. We had always been friendly whenever we saw each other around CBS, but we never had a real heart-to-heart sit-down. The only hesitation that I had about doing this is that I was stepping into such big shoes because Mishael is so beloved and such a wonderful human and actor. It was great that I could talk with her and say thank you for leaving me such a wonderful path to follow. I also told her, ‘I’ll be happy when you’re healed and able to return.'

Mosley will first air on Y&R on April 26.