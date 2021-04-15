Lawrence Saint-Victor Pens an Episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

Lawrence Saint-Victor

The Bold and the Beautiful's Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) got a chance to write for the soap he acts for. Not only that, he was featured interacting with a relentless Quinn (Rena Sofer) on Zoe's (Kiara Barnes) behalf.

The episode, which aired today, April 15, encompassed much of the cast, including Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), Chief Baker (Dan Martin), Bill (Don Diamont), Liam (Scott Clifton), Eric (John McCook), Paris (Diamond White), and Hope (Annika Noelle).

The writing team for episode #8496, also included Bradley Bell, Michael Minnis, and Mark V. Pinciotti. Saint-Victor was excited about the opportunity and stated on Twitter,