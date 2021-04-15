Jordi Vilasuso, Sharon Case

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Oh Lord, what are Sharon and Rey talking about now? Sharon is telling Rey not to do “this” yet again. I’m guessing they’re talking about Adam. Rey thinks he can’t win this fight . . . and . . .

Side Note: DING, DING, DING, they’re talking about . . . Adam!

Rey wants to leave, but Sharon doesn’t want him to give up. Rey thinks there is nothing left to say. Nothing ever changes. Rey is going to stick around for Faith’s sake, but then he is done, finished, it’s over. Nothing can change his mind. Rey leaves the room and Sharon, quite frankly, doesn’t look sad.

What are you thinking about Sharon and Rey? Will Sharon reunite with Adam? Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

