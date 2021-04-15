Courtney Hope

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Phyllis, Jack, and Sally are looking very tense in the lobby of the Grand Phoenix. Phyllis looks totally tickled that Jack overheard their conversation. Sally tries to explain what Jack walked in on, but he thinks he’s pretty sure he knows what is going on. Sally thinks Phyllis set her up, but Jack came there to see her without Phyllis’ prompting.

Jack takes a disappointing tone and tells Sally he has spent a lot of time defending her, time he thinks may have been better spent doing other things. Sally continues to say that what he overheard was completely out of context. Jack shuts her down and tells her goodbye. Phyllis shoots Sally a sly grin. Sally shoots Phyllis a clinched jaw - just as Nicholas walks in!

