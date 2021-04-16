The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of April 19-23, 2021

Bill (Don Diamont) stops Liam (Scott Clifton) from spilling their deadly secrets to Hope (Annika Noelle).

For some unknown reason, Paris (Diamond White) decides to help Zoe (Kiara Barnes) with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Eric (John McCook) lets Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) in on his difficulties with Quinn (Rena Sofer).

Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) joins forces with Chief Baker (Dan Martin) to formulate a theory about Vinny’s untimely demise.

Zoe begs Ridge and Eric to help her with Carter.

Quinn advocates for Zoe.

Hope wonders why Liam’s behavior is even more bizarre than usual.

Bill really needs Liam to toughen up.

Whilst dodging Chief Baker’s questions, Liam finds time to edge closer to Hope.

Bill is PISSED when Chief Baker screws up his attempt to get closer to Katie (Heather Tom).

Quinn continues to embrace her scheming nature.

Bill decides to keep a watchful eye on Chief Baker’s investigation.

Quinn tries to rekindle Eric’s fire.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) promises to get JUSTICE FOR VINNY.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers!