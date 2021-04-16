Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan, All My Children) is excited to making his General Hospital debut. In an Instagram post, he shared that he'll appear in Port Charles starting this summer.

RELATED: Cameron Mathison Heads to General Hospital

Expressing his joy at returning to ABC soaps, Mathison thanked executive producer Frank Valentini and the GH writers for including him in the "iconic show." He also noted that, even though his Hallmark lifestyle chat show, Home & Family, is wrapping, he'll continue to film movies for the network.

RELATED: Hallmark's 'Home & Family' to Wrap After Current Season

Read Mathison's message below.