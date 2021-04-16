Cameron Mathison Says He'll Make General Hospital Debut This Summer

Author:
Publish date:
Cameron Mathison

Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan, All My Children) is excited to making his General Hospital debut. In an Instagram post, he shared that he'll appear in Port Charles starting this summer.

RELATED: Cameron Mathison Heads to General Hospital

Expressing his joy at returning to ABC soaps, Mathison thanked executive producer Frank Valentini and the GH writers for including him in the "iconic show." He also noted that, even though his Hallmark lifestyle chat show, Home & Family, is wrapping, he'll continue to film movies for the network.

RELATED: Hallmark's 'Home & Family' to Wrap After Current Season

Read Mathison's message below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Cameron Mathison
General Hospital

Cameron Mathison Heads to GH

Cameron Mathison
Talk Shows

Home and Family Host Cameron Mathison: "I Am Cancer-Free"

Cameron-Melissa-Debbie
Soaps

Cameron Mathison and Melissa Claire Egan Reunite on Home and Family

Cameron Mathison
Talk Shows

Home and Family Host Cameron Mathison is Feeling "Really Grateful" Post-Kidney Cancer