Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of April 19-23, 2021

Stacy Haiduk

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Chanel's (Precious Way) not happy to find out that Xander's (Paul Telfer) poor, so he makes an offer to Paulina (Jackée Harry) she can refuse.

Salem's smartest, Kate (Lauren Koslow), snatches "Susan's" wig to expose Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) gets a sonogram from Salem's busiest doctor, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans).

Abigail (Marci Miller) is adamant that her half sister cannot have her husband's (Billy Flynn) baby.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) causes Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) more heartache by announcing she's leaving town with her new beau, Theo (Cameron Johnson).

Gabi (Camila Banus) hanging out with Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) seems to have Jake (Brandon Barash) feeling a certain kind of way, which he shares with Kate.

Brady's (Eric Martsolf) been out of Kristen's orbit long enough to develop feelings from someone from his past, Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

John's (Drake Hogestyn) shocking confession puts Melinda (Tina Huang) hot on Belle's (Martha Madison) trail.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!