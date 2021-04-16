Jay Kenneth Johnson, Camila Banus

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap: We begin our day in Salem with Kate and Lucas in the fresh DiMera living room. Kate is PISSED that she just had to witness Gabi throwing herself at Jake. Lucas isn’t so surprised because . . . isn’t that what she does?

Kate is paying Lucas no mind and goes on to say how Gabi was all on a shirtless Philip the other night. Lucas thinks the bright side is now that Gabi is into her son, she’ll leave her boyfriend alone. There’s a certain logic in that, right? Kate does not look amused.

In Horton Square, Jake has encountered Philip and Gabi whilst on their date. Gabi tries to explain what a date is, but Jake is not amused.

At the penthouse, Kristen is on the phone with Vivian. She promises to take care of Kate and Jake. Kristen is none too pleased. Suddenly, there’s a knock at the door. Kristen hangs up with Viv and answers the door. It’s that dastardly Chloe Lane, who has a bone to pick with “Susan”.

At University Hospital, Ben is dressed like James Dean and sneaking into a sleeping Ciara’s hospital room. He pulls out a syringe and goes to prick her. Ben, out loud to a sleeping Ciara, explains he knows she wants to get her memory back as much as he wants the same thing. He goes to inject her.

