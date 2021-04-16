General Hospital Spoilers for the week of April 19-23, 2021

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Laura (Genie Francis) spends a little time with Carly (Laura Wright).

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) decides it’s a good idea to tussle with a traumatized Cameron (William Lipton) about Jason (Steve Burton).

Nina (Cynthia Watros) tries to act like she doesn’t really care.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) is done cooling his jets and decides to make things happen.

Phyllis (Joyce Guy) gets a shock!

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) ain’t where he’s supposed to be.

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) shares some secrets with Taggert (Réal Andrews).

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna (Finola Hughes) decide to rethink the path forward.

Laura decides to shame Nikolas into leaving Cyrus (Jeff Kober) alone.

Finn (Michael Easton) is MAD MAD MAD!

Anna pays Jason a visit.

Molly (Haley Pullos) and TJ (Tajh Bellow) make plans for the future.

Cyrus gets right up in Carly’s way.

Nikolas doesn’t understand why wanting to protect his family means he’s gone dark.

Carly puts pressure on Jordan.

Jason is none too thrilled with Carly’s plotting and planning.

“Mike” (Maurice Benard) and Elijah (Dan White) continue to be on edge around each other.

Carly also tries her best to keep Nikolas out of Cyrus’ crosshairs.

