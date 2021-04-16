Hair Stylist Carmen Currie Dishes Meghan McCain's The View Looks

Meghan McCain often changes up her hair styles on The View. Now, the co-host's stylist, Carmen Currie, is speaking out to The Cut about her inspirations and the collaborative process with McCain.

Currie told the site:

I’m not slapping something on her and being like, ‘Take THAT!. I’m not telling her what to do all the time, it’s not like that at all. I want her to feel comfortable, I want her to feel confident with what I’m doing, and I want her to like it overall, and she does. I think it shows, and that’s part of what people are picking up on.

Currie, who already worked with ABC News before styling McCain, styles McCain between 8:30 and 9:30 AM before each show. Where does she get her inspiration? Currie, who specializes in braids and "tight top knots remixed with braids and twists," explained:

I have certain things in my head that I want to do on her, but my looks revolve around what she’s wearing, which I don’t know every day. She might just have a black sweater on, or she might have something a little more fun, and that dictates the direction, which shapes and colors I emphasize.

The process is collaborative, she noted:

Sometimes [Meghan]’s inspired by a look that she saw, and she’s like, ‘Can we re-create this? Or something like this?,’ and I’m always down. She gets her inspiration from the [Real] Housewives, but also magazines, fashion trends, and colors.

