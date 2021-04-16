The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Victor Confronts Ashland Over Cyaxares

Kyle: The Abbott playboy (Michael Mealor) gets a stunning present. Look for Kyle to finally tell all.

Summer: The tartlet checks Tara (Elizabeth Leiner).

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) gets into battle mode to protect Jabot. Look for Jack to face off with Ashland over his schemes. As Jack is on defense mode for the family business, Sally (Courtney Hope) goes all out to win him back.

Billy: The Abbott bad boy (Jason Thompson) turns the tables.

Victor: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) has a showdown with Ashland (Richard Burgi) regarding their business agreement. Who will come out on top? As Victor's taking on Ashland, he also continues his vendetta against Billy (Jason Thompson) and keeps him on high alert. Watch for Victor to share a secret with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and see the Newman clan get some stunning new information.

Nikki: The socialite decides to do things her way. Meanwhile, Nikki has a talk with Faith (Reylynn Caster) about staying sober.

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) pays tribute to his father, Neil (Kristoff St. John). Watch for Devon and Lily (Christel Khalil) to butt heads.

Elena: The good doctor (Brytni Sarpy) gets a harsh dose of reality.

Sharon: The therapist (Sharon Case) works hard to keep her marriage together.

Rey: Det. Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) puts Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to the test. Will the con for the con?

Mariah: The surrogate (Camryn Grimes) starts to adapt to her new life.