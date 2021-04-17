The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Zoe Pleads Her Case to Carter

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of April 19-23, 2021
Kiara Barnes

Kiara Barnes

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

If at first, second, or third you don't succeed, keep on trying until you get what you want. Zoe has made several unsuccessful attempts to get Carter back, even by calling in some pitch hitters.

And yes, she will try again (!) to woo the man she lost. Will she succeed?

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!

