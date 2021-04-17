Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of April 19-23, 2021

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) decides she is keeping her baby.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) gets the lowdown on Xander (Paul Telfer).

Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) puts Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) on notice.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) fills Claire (Isabel Durant) in on his failed attempt to shoot Ciara (Victoria Konefal) up.

“Susan” (Stacy Haiduk) has words for Kate (Lauren Koslow).

Kate’s disappearance worries Jake (Brandon Barash).

Chad (Billy Flynn) tells Gwen he will support their offspring.

Ben pleads his case to Ciara yet again.

Claire wants the truth from Allie (Lindsay Arnold).

Tripp (Lucas Adams) legally changes his name.

Paulina tries to yank Chanel (Precious Way) out of Xander’s orbit.

Belle (Martha Madison) thinks Samantha Gene is responsible for putting her in Rafe’s (Galen Gering) line of fire.

Xander and Chanel talk about their terms for divorce.

Abigail (Marci Miller) thinks Chad should leave Gwen and her baby high and dry.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Jan (Heather Lindell) have an encounter.

Paulina decides the twins should be the holders of a big secret.

Ben hears that Ciara is exiting Salem.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) share some brotherly bonding time.

Rafe arrests Belle for Charlie Dale’s murder.

Samantha Gene lets Kristen know she will take care of Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin).

Chanel and Xander have a meeting about money with Paulina.

Lucas touches base with Chloe.

Charlie Dale’s killer is revealed!

