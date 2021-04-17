The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of April 19-23, 2021

Jordi Vilasuso

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) has had enough of Sharon (Sharon Case) and her endless enchantment with Adam (Mark Grossman). She wants to make things work with her freshly minted hubby, but he just can't stand to be around her . . . at least for the time being.

Will he leave for good or can they work it out?

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!