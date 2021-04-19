Alyvia Alyn Lind recently exited her longtime TV home on The Young and the Restless, but the former Faith Newman will never forget her beloved CBS home. The actress talked to Soap Opera Digest about wrapping at Y&R and her final storyline.

Finishing filming was tough, she admitted. Lind shared:

My last day was so emotional. I was in denial over it for so long and then in the last five minutes it just kind of hit me … and then the floodgates. I’ve been on the show since I was 3. That studio holds a lot of memories for me — my whole life! As sappy as it sounds, my favorite part of Faith has been having this TV family in my life who I’ve always been able to come back to. In a way, they’ve been my stability in a business that’s so unstable. I just really love Faith. She’s had a tough life, but she’s always been surrounded by a supporting, loving family. And because of that love, she has always been a survivor.

Faith has recently struggled with underage drinking and got into a near-fatal car accident. Of that development, Lind said:

Thanks to the writers, I was given such a great storyline. Nobody’s perfect and I loved being able to explore Faith’s dark side. And I’m not sure what’s in store for Faith, but I will always believe that deep down, she’s a good person with a good heart. She just strayed off her path for a beat. And fans could conceivably see Lind back sometime soon.

She reflected: