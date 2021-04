Joe Buck, a commentator for Fox Sports, is set to guest host Jeopardy!, according to reports cited by Deadline. His episodes will likely air in mid-summer.

Sportscaster Buck has covered the World Series for the network since 1996 and the NFL since 2002. No news yet on the lengths of his stint at the lectern, but it will probably last a week or two, similar to other guest hosts.