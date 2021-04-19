Sharon Osbourne on The Talk Exit: "I'm Angry. I'm Hurt"

Photo: Art Streiber/CBS

The Talk's former co-host Sharon Osbourne appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday and spoke out in an interview after her departure from the CBS gab fest. In the interview, Osbourne admitted to Maher she was upset about her exit, refuses to be called a racist, and denies being one.

Osbourne and Maher went over the March 10 episode where she and Sheryl Underwood got into a heated debate over Piers Morgan's remarks that he didn't believe Meghan Markle's claims of being mistreated by the royal palace while in England. Osbourne never addressed the fallout she had with Underwood and she and Maher claimed Osbourne and Morgan both were first for being called racist.

During their interview Maher stated,

(Piers Morgan) was called a racist and lost his job, and you were called a racist and lost your job. Do I have it right? Who's the racist and why? This is what I'm trying to figure out.

Osbourne remarked,

Me, too. I've been called so many things in my life, I am so used to being called names, but a racist is one I will not take.

Later in the interview, Osbourne denied allegations by Holly Robinson Peete and Leah Remini she was instrumental in their firings for being "too ghetto." She said she never made racial slurs about former moderator Julie Chen and homophobic remarks about the show's executive producer Sara Gilbert. Osbourne called them Robinson Peete and Remini "disgruntled ladies" and said,

I don't even use those words. They are not in my vocabulary.

Later that night, Robinson Peete fired back on Twitter and rebuked Maher for his easy questions for Osbourne and Mrs. O's refusal to take accountability for her actions. Robinson Peete tweeted,

Robinson Peete's mother, Dolores Robinson, weighed in on Twitter also and revealed how she confronted Osbourne about the remarks she made about her daughter, having her fired from the show, Osbourne's threats towards her. Mama Robinson tweeted,

Robinson Peete later tweeted,

Osbourne has yet to respond to the new accusations.