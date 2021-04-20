Emily O'Brien Teases More Gwen Drama on Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives' Emily O'Brien (Gwen) is dealing with tons of on-screen drama. Gwen has just found out she's pregnant by Chad (Billy Flynn), hubby to her newfound half-sister, Abigail (Marci Miller)! O'Brien spoke to TV Watercooler about the fallout from Gwen's schemes and what's to come.
Will Chad soon discover the truth about the baby? O'Brien shared:
Yes! He will!
Meanwhile, Gwen has more secrets in her back pocket. O'Brien dished:
Oh, of course! Gwen wouldn’t be Gwen without a secret, right?
Asked if there will be a future romantic pairing for Gwen and mixing it up with others on canvas, she added:
Well… you will get to see some of that, but I won’t be sharing with who! [Laughs] I will say that it’s been pretty fun.
As far working alongside another actor, I feel like I’m in a pretty good mix. I really like working with Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) and I’ll be working with her a little bit more in the future. She’s so much fun on set to work with. She’s just a crackerjack and she loves to joke during rehearsal. We’re just having a blast!