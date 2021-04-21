Annika Noelle

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Hope and Liam are in the Forrester main office. Hope tells Liam she understands how he misses his family, and is sad and stuff.

Poor Eeyore (Liam) goes on about his all of his losses and how much he really, really wishes everything was back to the way it was before his tequila-soaked evening with Steffy.

Hope suggests they go to the back shack, see the kids, pop some popcorn, and play a board game. Liam, very sadly, says he can’t go to see the kids right because it’s not a good idea. Hope doesn’t understand. Liam offers little explanation besides, "Well, it’s not.”

As Liam tries to leave Forrester, Hope stops him and asks what his deal is. There is clearly something going on and she is not going to leave things alone! Hope tries to tell Liam he can tell her anything. Unburden yourself, Liam!

Will Liam unburden himself all over Hope? Will Vinny's dark spirit continue to pay Liam visits?

