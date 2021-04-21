Kiara Barnes Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful's Bradley Bell is all for Kiara Barnes spreading her wings into primetime. The executive producer and head writer of the sudser released a statement on the heels of Wednesday's announcement that Barnes is exiting her role as Zoe Buckingham to star in the upcoming reboot of Fantasy Island, slated to air this summer.

Bell said on Barnes' departure,

It’s been a pleasure having Kiara in the role of Zoe Buckingham on The Bold and the Beautiful. I wish her all the best in her future endeavors.

How long will viewers see Zoe? Look for Barnes to continue to air until the first week of July. So far the show is keeping mum on a recast for the role.