This week, let's take a look at one of '90s music's mainstays: Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins. The former Days of Our Lives actress has returned to her music roots, guesting on an exciting new track. Meanwhile, the littlest star of The Bold and the Beautiful, Henry Joseph Samiri, pops up on the next episode of FOX's 9-1-1: Lone Star, while former ABC Daytime vets Dorothy Lyman and Florencia Lozano return to their theater roots (virtually). So let's get booked and busy!

All My Children

Dorothy Lyman (ex-Opal) stars in the play We Have to Hurry, live-streaming on Broadway on Demand on May 1 at 8 PM EST and May 2 at 3 PM EST

(ex-Opal) stars in the play We Have to Hurry, live-streaming on Broadway on Demand on May 1 at 8 PM EST and May 2 at 3 PM EST Jim Fitzpatrick (ex-Pierce) appears in Last of the Grads, a horror film coming out later this year

(ex-Pierce) appears in Last of the Grads, a horror film coming out later this year Michelle Trachtenberg (ex-Lily) will host the true crime docuseries Meet, Marry, Murder Hosted by Michelle Trachtenberg

Another World

Morgan Freeman (ex-Roy) stars in Amazon's anthology drama series Solos, which will premiere May 21 on Prime Video

As the World Turns

Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/Sabrina) appears in a short film, French Water, for Saint Laurent

(ex-Frannie/Sabrina) appears in a short film, French Water, for Saint Laurent Jordana Brewster (ex-Nikki) headlines PG's "Conceivinghood" campaign for Clearblue pregnancy tests

The Bold and the Beautiful

Wayne Brady (ex-Reese) will host and perform his new single, "Move Your Body," at the Motion Picture & Television Fund's 19th “Night Before” party on April 24

(ex-Reese) will host and perform his new single, "Move Your Body," at the Motion Picture & Television Fund's 19th “Night Before” party on April 24 Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas) will guest star on an episode of FOX's 9-1-1: Lone Star called "“A Little Help From My Friends," airing April 26 at 9 PM EST

(Douglas) will guest star on an episode of FOX's 9-1-1: Lone Star called "“A Little Help From My Friends," airing April 26 at 9 PM EST Delon De Metz (Zende) appears in the upcoming film The Space Between Us, out from Paramount for a limited theater run April 23 and released digitally June 15

(Zende) appears in the upcoming film The Space Between Us, out from Paramount for a limited theater run April 23 and released digitally June 15 Darin Brooks (Wyatt)'s company, Making It Media, has launched the IGTV show Wonderful Places

Days of Our Lives

Precious Way (Chanel) will stars in MC Lyte's previously-announced Partners In Rhyme sitcom as an aspiring rapper, to be released in November 2021 on ALLBLK

(Chanel) will stars in MC Lyte's previously-announced Partners In Rhyme sitcom as an aspiring rapper, to be released in November 2021 on ALLBLK T-Boz (ex-Sheila) features on the new Tiana Kocher single "Same Lame"; listen here

General Hospital

Guiding Light

Johnny Messner (ex-Rob) stars in the comedy Cash Collectors, out in September 2021

One Live to Live

Passions

James Hyde (ex-Sam) stars in the upcoming film A Mother's Terror

Port Charles

Jay Pickett (ex-Frank) stars in the Western Catch the Bullet, out later this year

Ryan's Hope

Tichina Arnold (ex-Zena) has joined Season 3 of the South African drama Lockdown, airing Wednesdays at 10 PM EST on The Africa Channel; she also stars in Survivor's Remorse, formerly on STARZ, whose first season is headed to BET and BET Her on April 21 at 10:30 PM EST

The Young and the Restless