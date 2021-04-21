Booked and Busy: Days of Our Lives Alum and R&B Superstar Releases New Music
This week, let's take a look at one of '90s music's mainstays: Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins. The former Days of Our Lives actress has returned to her music roots, guesting on an exciting new track. Meanwhile, the littlest star of The Bold and the Beautiful, Henry Joseph Samiri, pops up on the next episode of FOX's 9-1-1: Lone Star, while former ABC Daytime vets Dorothy Lyman and Florencia Lozano return to their theater roots (virtually). So let's get booked and busy!
- Dorothy Lyman (ex-Opal) stars in the play We Have to Hurry, live-streaming on Broadway on Demand on May 1 at 8 PM EST and May 2 at 3 PM EST
- Jim Fitzpatrick (ex-Pierce) appears in Last of the Grads, a horror film coming out later this year
- Michelle Trachtenberg (ex-Lily) will host the true crime docuseries Meet, Marry, Murder Hosted by Michelle Trachtenberg
- Morgan Freeman (ex-Roy) stars in Amazon's anthology drama series Solos, which will premiere May 21 on Prime Video
- Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/Sabrina) appears in a short film, French Water, for Saint Laurent
- Jordana Brewster (ex-Nikki) headlines PG's "Conceivinghood" campaign for Clearblue pregnancy tests
- Wayne Brady (ex-Reese) will host and perform his new single, "Move Your Body," at the Motion Picture & Television Fund's 19th “Night Before” party on April 24
- Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas) will guest star on an episode of FOX's 9-1-1: Lone Star called "“A Little Help From My Friends," airing April 26 at 9 PM EST
- Delon De Metz (Zende) appears in the upcoming film The Space Between Us, out from Paramount for a limited theater run April 23 and released digitally June 15
- Darin Brooks (Wyatt)'s company, Making It Media, has launched the IGTV show Wonderful Places
- Precious Way (Chanel) will stars in MC Lyte's previously-announced Partners In Rhyme sitcom as an aspiring rapper, to be released in November 2021 on ALLBLK
- T-Boz (ex-Sheila) features on the new Tiana Kocher single "Same Lame"; listen here
- Pepi Sonuga (ex-Taylor) is set to recur on the Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy
- Samantha Logan (ex-Taylor) has launched an advice podcast called We Got You
- Janet Hubert (ex-Yvonne) is set to recur on TBS comedy The Last O.G.
- Cassandra James (Terry) will appear on an upcoming episode of CBC's Diggstown
- Ricky Martin (ex-Miguel) has released a new song with Carlos Vives called "Canción Bonita," an ode to San Juan, Puerto Rico; watch the music video here
- Robert LaSardo (ex-Manny) is starring in the action films Z Dead End and Arena Wars and the horror films Scream Bloody Murder and Evergreen is the Blood
- Johnny Messner (ex-Rob) stars in the comedy Cash Collectors, out in September 2021
- Garret Dillahunt (ex-Charlemagne) will star in Sony's adaptation of the novel Where the Crawdads Sing
- LaChanze (ex-Yvette) will recur on The Underground Railroad, out May 14 on Prime Video
- Florencia Lozano (ex-Téa) will appear in the virtual production of Nilo Cruz's Two Sisters and a Piano from April 21 to May 23
- Laurence Fishburne (ex-Josh) stars in the sports drama Under the Stadium Lights, out June 4
- Jason-Shane Scott (ex-Will) and Jessica Morris (ex-Jennifer) reteamed to work on A Mother's Terror, which just wrapped filming
- Steve Richard Harris (ex-Seth) stars in the thriller Killer Advice; The Asylum has foreign rights and A&E has domestic rights
- James Hyde (ex-Sam) stars in the upcoming film A Mother's Terror
- Jay Pickett (ex-Frank) stars in the Western Catch the Bullet, out later this year
- Tichina Arnold (ex-Zena) has joined Season 3 of the South African drama Lockdown, airing Wednesdays at 10 PM EST on The Africa Channel; she also stars in Survivor's Remorse, formerly on STARZ, whose first season is headed to BET and BET Her on April 21 at 10:30 PM EST
- Eric Roberts (ex-Vance) guest stars on the May 6 episode of Grey's Anatomy, airing 9 PM EST on ABC; he also stars in the thriller Killer Advice; The Asylum has foreign rights and A&E has domestic rights
- Ray Wise (ex-Ian) stars in Unholy 'Mole, screening now as part of the Jim Thorpe Independent Film Festival
- Caroline Aaron (ex-JoJo) co-headlines the interview podcast Angst & Daisies