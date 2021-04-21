Booked and Busy: Days of Our Lives Alum and R&B Superstar Releases New Music

T-Box

This week, let's take a look at one of '90s music's mainstays: Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins. The former Days of Our Lives actress has returned to her music roots, guesting on an exciting new track. Meanwhile, the littlest star of The Bold and the Beautiful, Henry Joseph Samiri, pops up on the next episode of FOX's 9-1-1: Lone Star, while former ABC Daytime vets Dorothy Lyman and Florencia Lozano return to their theater roots (virtually). So let's get booked and busy! 

All My Children

  • Dorothy Lyman (ex-Opal) stars in the play We Have to Hurry, live-streaming on Broadway on Demand on May 1 at 8 PM EST and May 2 at 3 PM EST
  • Jim Fitzpatrick (ex-Pierce) appears in Last of the Grads, a horror film coming out later this year
  • Michelle Trachtenberg (ex-Lily) will host the true crime docuseries Meet, Marry, Murder Hosted by Michelle Trachtenberg

Another World

As the World Turns

The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Wayne Brady (ex-Reese) will host and perform his new single, "Move Your Body," at the Motion Picture & Television Fund's 19th “Night Before” party on April 24
  • Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas) will guest star on an episode of FOX's 9-1-1: Lone Star called "“A Little Help From My Friends," airing April 26 at 9 PM EST
  • Delon De Metz (Zende) appears in the upcoming film The Space Between Us, out from Paramount for a limited theater run April 23 and released digitally June 15
  • Darin Brooks (Wyatt)'s company, Making It Media, has launched the IGTV show Wonderful Places

Days of Our Lives

  • Precious Way (Chanel) will stars in MC Lyte's previously-announced Partners In Rhyme sitcom as an aspiring rapper, to be released in November 2021 on ALLBLK
  • T-Boz (ex-Sheila) features on the new Tiana Kocher single "Same Lame"; listen here

General Hospital

Guiding Light

One Live to Live

Passions

Port Charles

Ryan's Hope

  • Tichina Arnold (ex-Zena) has joined Season 3 of the South African drama Lockdown, airing Wednesdays at 10 PM EST on The Africa Channel; she also stars in Survivor's Remorse, formerly on STARZ, whose first season is headed to BET and BET Her on April 21 at 10:30 PM EST

The Young and the Restless

