Precious Way

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap: We begin our day in Salem with Jack visiting Steve to ask his advice about feuding daughters. Steve is skeptical, but Jack has to try.

At University Hospital, Gwen awaits any doctor . . . and in walks . . . Kayla. She wonders if Gwen is sick - a logical conclusion. Gwen says it only happens in the morning and wants to confirm she is awaiting a blessed event.

At the DiMera mansion, Abigail and Chad are having a little morning discussion about the consequences of his drunken New Year’s Eve encounter with Gwen. Chad is not thrilled, but Abigail is having none of it. He wonders if she is telling the truth about the pregnancy test. Abigail has no clue, but Jack is taking her to see Kayla to get a blood test.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Gabi Gives Jake a Face Full of Philip

At Eli and Lani’s place, they are cuddling with the twins, wondering how Paulina is doing after discovering the M-E-S-S that Chanel got into.

At the Salem Inn, Chanel is admiring herself in the mirror when Paulina comes a-knockin'. Chanel thought it was the room service and shows her mama the door. Paulina is yelling at her, but then here comes Xander wearing an itsy-bitsy-teeny-weeny-towel.

That’s how our day began in Salem. Is Gwen really pregnant? What hell will Chanel catch when Paulina gets her hands on her? Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest Days of Our Lives recap!