Steven Bergman Photography

Another Buckingham bites the dust over at The Bold and the Beautiful. Kiara Barnes (Zoe Buckingham) is gearing up to exit the number-one soap in the world and has signed on to join the Fox's upcoming remake of Fantasy Island.

Deadline is reporting the series will stick to the semi-anthological format of the original, centered around the three main characters, one of which Barnes will play, who live and reside on the island, with new guests coming each episode.

According to the site, the new Fantasy Island will be run by Elena Roarke, a descendant of Mr. Roarke, played by the late Ricardo Montalbán in the original series. Barnes will play Ruby Okoro, a warm and wise woman who has an old soul. Ruby comes to the island with a terminal illness but Roarke and the island give her a new outlook on life.

Barnes, who has played scheming model Zoe Barnes since 2018 on B&B, is slated to leave the show once her contract is up.