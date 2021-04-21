LeVar Burton Among Final Guest Hosts for Jeopardy! Season 37

Actor/director LeVar Burton will be among the final guest hosts for Season 37 of Jeopardy!, Deadline announced today. Others who will take up the posting temporarily include Good Morning America's George Stephanopolous and Robin Roberts, sportscaster Joe Buck, and CNBC's David Faber, who previously won Celebrity Jeopardy!.

Fans had previously circulated a petition for Burton to host the show. The star thanked them for their support and shared on Twitter that he is "overjoyed, excited, and eager" for the opportunity, saying:

Executive producer Mike Richards stated:

Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host. Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes. We look forward to sharing the rest of the season with our viewers.