Whoopi Goldberg Talks Iconic Oscar Win and Staying on The View

EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg reflected on the 30th anniversary of Ghost in a new Variety profile. The film earned the star an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1991. Goldberg became the first Black woman to win an Oscar in five decades and inspired a generation of Black performers.

Goldberg has mentored Tiffany Haddish since the comedian appeared on The View in 2017. Multi-talented Haddish aspires to earn an EGOT. She explained:

For so many hundreds of years, we’ve been told, ‘You can’t do this. You can’t do that. You’re restricted ’cause of this,” she explains. “But when you see someone [like Goldberg] do it, you think, ‘If they can do it, I can do it too.’

Meanwhile, Goldberg will feature in Star Trek: Picard, thanks to Patrick Stewart inviting her to do so during his The View appearance. She's developing a movie about an older Black woman becoming a superhero, among other projects.

But she's not planning on leaving The View anytime soon. Goldberg said:

I’m there until I don’t think I can do it anymore, but I’m not there yet. As long as they allow me to do both [acting and hosting], I can do it. The minute they say, ‘No, you can’t,’ then I have to figure out what to do.

Which of her many achievements is Goldberg most proud of? She dished: