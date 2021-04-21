Mishael Morgan

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Abby and Devon are at The Grand Phoenix where Abby is quite upset because Chance is gone while Mariah is pregnant with Devon’s baby.

Devon comforts her, and Abby is grateful. She just can’t dump her feelings on Mariah or Nina, and is relieved to get things off her chest. Devon knows she is just blowing off steam. Abby agrees, and thinks Chance would want her to focus on their “little blessing.” She is hopeful he will be back soon to enjoy the pregnancy. Abby exits and passes Amanda on the way out.

Amanda and Devon discuss how things went with Amanda’s family. Just then, she receives a text from Imani, who says that this situation will end badly for her.

Will Abby be able to survive until Chance returns? What trouble awaits Amanda? Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

