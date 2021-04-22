Scott Clifton

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Liam has switched living rooms and is now back at Bill’s place. The switch in locale did not change the topic of conversation.

Liam continues to tell Bill that he doesn’t think he can live with the secret about how he turned Vinny into human roadkill. Once again, Bill tells him everything will be fine.

Vinny is six feet under and the criminal car has been shipped out of the country. Liam thinks Bill needs to cool his jets because - if you didn’t remember - he left a person to die on the side of the road. Bill thinks Vinny was less of a person and more of a rat. Bill goes on to say that Vinny played hell with Liam’s life and the dead rat got what he deserved.

Side Note: At what point is Bill going to go upside Liam’s head with the back of his hand?

Liam again tells Bill that he doesn’t get it and he’s already feeling the impact of this horrid secret. He had to turn down popcorn and board games with Hope and the kids for fear of revealing the truth. Bill really wants him to feel normal. Liam says he’s not normal. He is RADIOACTIVE . . . nuclear, even. He cannot continue living each day like this . . . on this point I am #TeamLiam.

