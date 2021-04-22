On today’s Days of Our Lives recap: We begin our day in Salem with Paulina asking Lani for help with her “impossible” daughter. She really wants Lani to convince Chanel to get out of her silly marriage to that awful Xander Kiriakis.

At the honeymoon suite, Xander and Chanel are discussing divorce. Chanel wants to look for the best divorce lawyer in Salem. (Stay away from Justin!) Xander wants her to cool her jets. He has no intention of ending their unholy union just yet.

Side Note: Was that the beginning of a smile I saw forming on Chanel’s face?

At University Hospital, a hyped up Abigail storms in and demands to know from Kayla if Gwen is pregnant and intends to give birth to Chad’s spawn.

In the DiMera living room, Gwen and Chad look somber as they discuss her now confirmed pregnancy. Chad looks none too pleased and references the talk she had with Abigail yesterday. Gwen tells Chad that Abigail wanted her to have an abortion. However, like Madonna in “Papa Don’t Preach,” sheeeeeeee’s keeping her baaaaaaby!

Will Chanel and Xander continue to live in marital bliss? Will Chad continue to be miserable? Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

